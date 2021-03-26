March 26 (UPI) -- All California residents 16 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the middle of next month, Gov. Gavin Newsom said, adding the state's name to the growing list to loosen restrictions on those who may receive the life-saving jab.

The Democratic governor said due to expected increases in vaccine supply in the coming weeks, the state will be able to expand eligibility staring April 1 by allowing all those 50 years of age and older to receive the vaccine and then by opening eligibility to all 16 years of age and over by April 15.

Advertisement

Currently, only those with a high chance of exposure, those age 16 or older at higher risk and those 65 and older are eligible to be vaccinated, according to the state's vaccine information website.

"There's not just light at the end of the tunnel, there's bright light at the end of the tunnel," Newsom said during a press conference Thursday.

RELATED Lawmakers ask Biden to make COVID vaccine mandatory for troops

Georgia, Indiana and Texas separately announced on Tuesday they would open eligibly to all those 16 years of age and older in the coming days and weeks based on news from the federal government of increased dosage shipments.

The states' actions follow President Joe Biden earlier this month saying he would direct governors to make all adults eligible to be vaccinated no later than May 1.

When inaugurated, the president vowed to inoculate 100 million Americans before his first 100 days in office, a goal the nation has surpassed. On Thursday, Biden raised that bar to 200 million as the White House announced an additional $10 billion to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Newsom's office said in a statement that California expects about 2.5 million vaccine doses per week in the first half of April, shipments that will increase to more than 3 million doses during the month's second half.

The state currently has the capacity to administer some 3 million doses a week but is working to improve that to 4 million by the end of the month, it said.

During the press conference, Newsom said California has administered nearly 16 million vaccine doses, which is nearly 6 million more than any other state and more than all but five nations.

Last week, the state received only 1.8 million doses, Newsom said, explaining the issue of vaccinating residents is not capacity but supply.

"So in just a few weeks, there'll be no rules, no limitations as it relates to getting a vaccine administered," he said.

Newsom's office also said in an effort to vaccinate those in high-impact areas that family members accompanying those eligible for shots may also be inoculated at the provider's discretion.

"Bright light at the end of this tunnel," Newsom said, adding that he looks forward to next week when he, as a 53-year-old, will be eligible to be inoculated with "the best shot, and the best vaccine is the next one available, whatever that vaccine is."

California with more than 3.5 million infections and more than 57,000 deaths has been the hardest-hit state in the nation, which is the sickest country to the pandemic with more than 30 million cases and a half a million deaths, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.