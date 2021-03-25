The tornado caused widespread damage throughout central Alabama. Photo courtesy of the Pelham Police Department

March 25 (UPI) -- At least one tornado touched down just outside Birmingham on Thursday, local emergency officials said, bringing damage to several homes in central Alabama.

AccuWeather meteorologists said the tornado tore a path just south of Birmingham around 12:30 p.m., causing impacts in Pell City, Ragland, Ohatchee, Eagle Point and Helena. Some homes were completely destroyed by the twister.

Al.com reported there were multiple injuries throughout parts of Shelby County after the storm snapped trees and damaged dozens of homes.

"Without a question, Eagle Point was the hardest hit on this side of the county," Shelby County Sheriff's Maj. Clay Hammac told the news outlet. "We are literally going house to house to check on everyone. There are some houses gone.

"Our priority at the moment is identifying those citizens in need of emergency medical assistance."

Prior to the outbreak, the National Weather Service office in Birmingham issued a tornado emergency, an alert one step higher than a tornado warning, meaning there's a radar-confirmed twister expected to pose a threat to human life.

As of 3 p.m., the NWS said the "long-lived supercell" of storms was still producing a tornado in Calhoun County, moving just north of Jacksonville and in the direction of Piedmont in eastern Alabama.

The storms, which spread Thursday afternoon from Mississippi to Georgia and up to Tennessee, were headed northeast, according to forecasters.

The Pelham Police Department said there's been "extensive damage" in the Crosscreek community and it's deployed emergency crews to assess.

"We cannot stress this enough: Please stay off the road and do not go into tornado-damaged areas," the department tweeted.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham announced a suspension of all operation due to the severe weather and opened all campus storm shelters.