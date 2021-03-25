March 25 (UPI) -- The University of Southern California on Thursday reached a settlement with hundreds of women who accused former student health center gynecologist George Tyndall of sexual assault.

USC and 710 women who filed civil cases in Los Angeles Superior Court reached the agreement that would pay $852 million, bringing the state's total payments in litigation against Tyndall to $1.1 billion after settling a federal class-action case last year.

"I am deeply sorry for the pain experienced by these valued members of the USC community. We appreciate the courage of all who came forward and hope this much needed resolution provides some relief to the women abused by George Tyndall," USC President Carol Folt said in a statement.

In 2019, the university reached a $215 million legal settlement as part of the class-action case including opportunities for payouts between $7,500 and $20,000 for patients submitting written testimony, and payments of up to $250,000 for speaking with a claims evaluator.

Tyndall worked as a gynecologist for USC for 30 years during which he was accused of abusing students at the university's health center.

He was arrested on 29 felony charges in June 2019 with six additional counts announced in 2020.

Tyndall has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

USC on Thursday noted that it has implemented "sweeping institutional reforms" to prevent similar abuse from taking place in the future.

"We added robust new protections, protocols and oversights and have enhanced safety and wellness. We have established greater accountability with clear checks and balances, we have created new offices and added many more staff with professional expertise," the university said.