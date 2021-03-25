March 25 (UPI) -- In the first appearance of a foreign guest to the European Council in more than a decade, U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to foster close cooperation with the European Union on battling the coronavirus pandemic and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to revitalizing relations with the 27-member bloc.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said Biden was invited to the videoconference, and was the first non-bloc member to be hosted at its meeting in 11 years since former President Barack Obama attended.

"This is a historic opportunity to re-energize our cooperation. And deepen our historic bond," he said in his introductory remarks. "America is back. And we are happy you are back."

After the meeting, Michel told reporters during a press conference that it provided Biden the opportunity to express his vision for the future of EU-U.S. relations, which had been strained under the previous Trump administration's so-called America First foreign policy.

In a statement from the White House, Biden told the council that he also called for deepening their economic ties and working to ensure democracies rather than autocracies "set the rules of the road."

"The president also expressed his desire to work together on shared foreign policy interests, including China and Russia," the White House said. "In addition, he noted the need for continued U.S.-EU engagement on Turkey, the South Caucasus, Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters during the after-meeting press conference that they want to forge a new EU-U.S. global agenda to meet current challenges.

"The European Union and the United States must develop together true solutions, set ambitious objectives and then work together to achieve them," she said.

Von der Leyen remarked that it was "interesting" to see his agenda, with his second major issue following the coronavirus pandemic was fighting climate change and creating an inclusive, clean and sustainable economic growth driver.

Micheal Martin, the prime minister of Ireland, said after the meeting that no challenge can be summited if the U.S. and EU work together.

"Welcome to see such a strong commitment to rebooting EU-U.S. relationship," he said in a tweet.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there is much the bloc hopes to achieve in its relationship with the United States, Politico reported.

"Whether that's cooperation on climate, whether that's setting aside trade disputes ... whether that's the relationship with China, with Russia or with Turkey," she said.

"We hope to see Joe Biden in Europe this summer," she said, according to a tweet from Steffen Seibert, Germany's federal press office spokesman.

The conference came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held several meetings with leaders of the EU a day before to discuss primarily foreign security threats, such as Iran, Russia and China.

Michel remarked before the conference that it is up to the EU and the United States to promote democracy and the free market model.

"What we do together today will determine the world our children and grandchildren will live in, tomorrow," he said. "Let's band together -- to build a fairer, greener and more democratic world."