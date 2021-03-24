March 24 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host members of the United States women's national soccer team on Wednesday to mark Equal Pay Day.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome the soccer players to the White House on Wednesday afternoon and the president will address his administration's efforts to promote equality. He is scheduled to speak at 4:15 p.m. EDT.

The White House noted that American women, on average, earn 82 cents for every dollar earned by American men.

"This date symbolizes how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year," according to the National Committee on Pay Equity, which established Equal Pay Day in 1996.

"Because women earn less, on average, than men, they must work longer for the same amount of pay. The wage gap is even greater for most women of color."

Among the visitors to the White House Wednesday will be star player Megan Rapinoe, who has long campaigned for equality and was part of a lawsuit last year against the U.S. Soccer Federation for gender discrimination.

Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan includes billions in emergency funding aimed at returning Americans to the workforce -- among them, about 2 million women who have lost jobs due to COVID-19.

The president signed two executive orders this month to promote gender equity and equal rights in the United States.