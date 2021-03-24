President Joe Biden plays with the family dogs Champ (R) and Major on February 24 in the Rose Garden of the White House. The two dogs were briefly sent home to Delaware earlier this month after Major snapped at someone in the White House. File Photo by Ana Isabel Martinez Chamorro/White House

March 24 (UPI) -- The Biden family's two German shepherds returned to the White House this week after Major received some training in response to a biting incident.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed Champ and Major's Sunday return during her Wednesday briefing with reporters.

"The dogs will come and go, and it will not be uncommon for them to head back to Delaware on occasion, as the president and first lady often do as well," she said.

Michael LaRosa, first lady Jill Biden's press secretary, told NPR that Major received some extra training after he snapped at someone in the White House earlier in the month. The 3-year-old rescue dog was "surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual," Psaki said.

President Joe Biden told ABC's Good Morning America that Major didn't break the person's skin during the incident.

"You turn a corner, and there's two people you don't know at all," he said. "And he moves to protect. But he's a sweet dog. Eighty-five percent of the people there love him. He just -- all he does is lick them and wag his tail."