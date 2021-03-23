March 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Ohio on Tuesday for two purposes -- promoting his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan and marking the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act.

The president will leave the White House at about 1 p.m. EDT and arrive in Columbus about 90 minutes later, according to his schedule.

A short time after his arrival, Biden will tour the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute at Ohio State University and deliver public remarks, the White House said.

The trip is part of Biden's "Help is Here" tour promoting the rescue plan, which includes billions to increase vaccinations, help schools reopen, state and local governments recover and provide healthcare to vulnerable Americans.

The White House said in Columbus, Biden will address how the rescue plan will lower health costs for families. It also said he will mark the 11th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, which was signed into law by President Barack Obama on March 23, 2010.

As Obama's vice president, Biden played a key role in the passage of the landmark healthcare law on Capitol Hill.

In Columbus, Biden is also expected to visit the hospital's radiology and oncology departments. The president's eldest son, Beau Biden, died of brain cancer in 2015.

Among other things, Biden's American Rescue Plan expands eligibility for premium subsidies for those buying ACA coverage, makes other adjustments to lower costs and expands Medicaid coverage for low-income Americans.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who served with Biden in the Senate, said he will greet the president when he arrives and plans to speak with him privately about the state's most recent efforts to fight COVID-19 and vaccinate Ohioans.

