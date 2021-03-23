March 23 (UPI) -- Jury selection proceedings wrapped up Tuesday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd's neck, killing him last year.

Attorneys chose the 15th and final juror after more than two weeks of questioning dozens of potential candidates for the panel. The judge scheduled opening remarks from attorneys for Monday.

The judge plans to impanel 12 jurors and two alternates, meaning the 15th juror will be dismissed Monday if none of the others jurors drops out by then.

Of the 15 jurors selected, nine are women and six are men, and nine are White while six are people of color. They include a multi-race woman in her 30s, a multi-race woman in her 40s, a Black man in his 40s, a Black woman in her 60s, four White women in their 50s, a White woman in her 40s, a White man in his 30s, two White men in their 20s and a White woman in her 20s, according to the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.

Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci, civil rights lawyers who have represented Floyd's family, said they're pleased a jury has been selected.

"After hearing the facts, we hope and expect the jury to deliver a just verdict," their statement said. "This is not a hard case. George Floyd had more witnesses to his death than any other person ever -- white or Black.

"We all saw the same thing -- the indisputable and unjustified torture and murder by a police officer of a Black man who was handcuffed, restrained and posed no harm. If George Floyd had been white, the facts would be undisputed and justice would be swift. We expect the same for George."

Chauvin faces charges of second- and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He posted a $1 million bond in October and left prison to await trial.

The Minneapolis Police Department fired and arrested Chauvin after he was captured on video kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than 8 minutes on May 25. Floyd died after repeatedly calling for help, saying he couldn't breathe.

Chauvin's attorneys said officers were following protocol when they arrested and subdued Floyd. He was arrested on allegations he attempted to use a counterfeit $20 at a nearby food store. Police said he struggled during arrest, leading Chauvin to handcuff him face-down and kneel on his neck.

Fellow Minneapolis police officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Keung and Tou Thao, who were involved in the arrest, were also fired and charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.