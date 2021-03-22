Manhunt for Boston marathon bombing suspects

Barbara Faherty waves an American flag and cheers on the police with her neighbors moments after the last of the two Boston Marathon bombing suspects was caught on Arsenal Street in Watertown, Massachusetts on April 19, 2013. Monday's Boston Marathon bombing left three dead and over170 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

Neigbors wave and cheer on the Police as they stream past them on Arsenal Street moments after the last of the two Boston Marathon bombing suspects was caught in Watertown, Massachusetts on April 19, 2013. Monday's Boston Marathon bombing left three dead and over170 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

State policeman evacuates a child near where suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, is holed up on the run near Franklin Street in Watertown, Massachusetts near Boston on April 19, 2013. Shots were fired. His brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, was killed by police last night. Both from Cambridge, Massachusetts are the suspected bombers of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. Dzhokhar was apprehended hiding in a boat nearby. UPI/Matt Healey | License Photo

SWAT team members are driven down School Street in Watertown, Massachusetts in the back of an armored vehicle during a massive manhunt for one of the two Boston Marathon bombing suspects on April 19, 2013. Monday's Boston Marathon bombing left three dead and over170 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

Police run to surround an house and a boat where suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, is holed up on the run near Franklin Street in Watertown, Massachusetts near Boston on April 19, 2013. Shots were fired. His brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, was killed by police last night. Both from Cambridge, Massachusetts are the suspected bombers of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. UPI/Matt Healey | License Photo

A SWAT team sniper in an armored vehicle looks down Bigelow Avenue during a massive manhunt for one of the two Boston Marathon bombing suspects on April 19, 2013. Monday's Boston Marathon bombing left three dead and over170 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

Police surround a house where it is believed suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, is holed up on the run near Franklin Street in Watertown, Massachusetts near Boston on April 19, 2013. His brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, was killed by police last night. Both from Cambridge, Massachusetts are the suspected bombers of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. Shots were later fired. UPI/Matt Healey | License Photo

A police officer walks a police dog across School Street in Watertown, Massachusetts during a massive manhunt for one of the two Boston Marathon bombing suspects on April 19, 2013. Monday's Boston Marathon bombing left three dead and over 140 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

People that were evacuated from their homes on Norfolk Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts wait on Columbia Avenue as the FBI search their street on April 19, 2013. A massive area wide manhunt is underway for one of the two suspects in Monday's Boston Marathon bombing that left three dead and over140 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

SWAT team members are driven down School Street in Watertown, Massachusetts in the back of an armored vehicle during a massive manhunt for one of the two Boston Marathon bombing suspects on April 19, 2013. Monday's Boston Marathon bombing left three dead and over170 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

Massachusetts State Police search a backpack of a bystander on Arsenal Street in Watertown, Massachusetts during a massive manhunt for one of the two Boston Marathon bombing suspects on April 19, 2013. The man was later cleared. Monday's Boston Marathon bombing left three dead and over 170 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

A group of people that were evacuated from their homes on Norfolk Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts wait on Columbia Avenue as the FBI search their street on April 19, 2013. A massive area wide manhunt is underway for one of the two suspects in Monday's Boston Marathon bombing that left three dead and over140 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

A SWAT team clears Bigelow Avenue during a massive manhunt for one of the two Boston Marathon bombing suspects on April 19, 2013. Monday's Boston Marathon bombing left three dead and over170 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

Police surround an house and a boat where suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, is holed up on the run near Franklin Street in Watertown, Massachusetts near Boston on April 19, 2013. Shots were fired. His brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, was killed by police last night. Both from Cambridge, Massachusetts are the suspected bombers of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. UPI/Matt Healey | License Photo

SWAT team members march up Nichols Avenue during a massive manhunt for one of the two Boston Marathon bombing suspects on April 19, 2013. Monday's Boston Marathon bombing left three dead and over170 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

SWAT team members are driven down Melendy Avenue on the back of an armored vehicle during a massive manhunt for one of the two Boston Marathon bombing suspects on April 19, 2013. Monday's Boston Marathon bombing left three dead and over170 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

A SWAT team member yells directions while searching Nichols Avenue during a massive manhunt for one of the two Boston Marathon bombing suspects on April 19, 2013. Monday's Boston Marathon bombing left three dead and over170 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

Police surround an house and a boat where suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, is holed up on the run near Franklin Street in Watertown, Massachusetts near Boston on April 19, 2013. Shots were fired. His brother Tamerlan Tsarnaev, 26, was killed by police last night. Both from Cambridge, Massachusetts are the suspected bombers of the Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. UPI/Matt Healey | License Photo

SWAT team members talk to one another on School Street in Watertown, Massachusetts during a massive manhunt for one of the two Boston Marathon bombing suspects on April 19, 2013. Monday's Boston Marathon bombing left three dead and over170 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

A SWAT team member checks a doorway of a business on School Street in Watertown, Massachusetts during a massive manhunt for one of the two Boston Marathon bombing suspects on April 19, 2013. Monday's Boston Marathon bombing left three dead and over170 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

SWAT teams drive down School Street in Watertown, Massachusetts during a massive manhunt for one of the two Boston Marathon bombing suspects on April 19, 2013. Monday's Boston Marathon bombing left three dead and over 170 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

Army National Guardsmen stand by on School Street in Watertown, Massachusetts during a massive manhunt for one of the two Boston Marathon bombing suspects on April 19, 2013. Monday's Boston Marathon bombing left three dead and over 170 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

FBI agents congregate on Cambridge Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts on April 19, 2013. A massive area wide manhunt is underway for one of the two suspects in Monday's Boston Marathon bombing that left three dead and over140 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

A couple that was evacuated from their homes on Norfolk Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts wait on Columbia Avenue as the FBI search their street on April 19, 2013. A massive area wide manhunt is underway for one of the two suspects in Monday's Boston Marathon bombing that left three dead and over140 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

A couple that was evacuated from their home on Norfolk Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts watch as the FBI search their street on April 19, 2013. A massive area wide manhunt is underway for one of the two suspects in Monday's Boston Marathon bombing that left three dead and over140 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

FBI Agents search Columbia Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts on April 19, 2013. A massive area wide manhunt is underway for one of the two suspects in Monday's Boston Marathon bombing that left three dead and over140 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

Three people that were evacuated from their apartments on Norfolk Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts watch as the FBI search their street on April 19, 2013. A massive area wide manhunt is underway for one of the two suspects in Monday's Boston Marathon bombing that left three dead and over140 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

Cambridge Police and FBI Agents walk towards an evacuated resident of Norfolk Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts on April 19, 2013. A massive area wide manhunt is underway for the one of the two suspects in Monday's Boston Marathon bombing that left three dead and over140 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo

FBI Agents evacuate three people from their apartment building on Norfolk Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts on April 19, 2013. A massive area wide manhunt is underway for one of the two suspects in Monday's Boston Marathon bombing that left three dead and over140 injured. UPI/Matthew Healey | License Photo