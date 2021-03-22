March 22 (UPI) -- Jeep on Monday unveiled an all-electric version of its iconic Wrangler sport-utility vehicle, which could ultimately go into mass production.

The Wrangler Magneto was shown ahead of the annual Easter Jeep Safari off-road event in Moab, Utah.

It's a fully electric, two-door Jeep based on the 2020 Wrangler Rubicon, with the internal combustion engine swapped out for electric components. The Magneto Wrangler has 273 pound-feet of torque, produces 285 horsepower and goes from 0-60 mph in under 7 seconds, Jeep said.

Mark Allen, head of Jeep design, told CNBC the electric Wrangler has the best characteristics of an automatic transmission and "direct-drive feel" of a manual transmission.

Jeep has previously said it plans to make all of its vehicles at least partly electric, but is still testing the market for the Wrangler Magneto.

Jeep recently began selling a plug-in, hybrid version of the Wrangler, called the 4xE.