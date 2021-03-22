March 22 (UPI) -- The House on Monday will convene a hearing to discuss making Washington, D.C., the 51st state -- a long-sought move reinvigorated as a push for racial equality.

The House oversight committee is scheduled to open the hearing, titled "Making D.C. the 51st State," at 11 a.m. EDT.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. Councilor Phil Mendelson and Wade Henderson, CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, are scheduled to testify.

The hearing will examine House Resolution 51, which was introduced by Washington Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who tried repeatedly since the 19980s to get Congress to give the district statehood.

Last summer, a similar resolution from Norton was passed by the Democratic-held House. It was the first time either chamber had ever approved D.C. statehood. However, it was never taken up by the Republican-controlled Senate. This time, Norton is a little more optimistic.

"With Democrats in control of the White House, the House and the Senate, we have never been closer to D.C. statehood," she said in a statement earlier this month.

"This hearing will inform the many Americans who still do not know that the 712,000 D.C. residents pay full federal taxes but have no voting representation in Congress, and that Congress has the final say on all local D.C. matters."

Norton notes that some polls have found that about half of Americans support making Washington, D.C., a state.

"It is long past time for Congress to act," Norton added.

Washington, like other U.S. territories, has a delegate in the House but no actual voting member of either chamber of Congress. Because people of color account for the majority of the district's population, some supporters say the push for statehood is also a push for racial equality.

"The fact that more than half a million Americans living in the District of Columbia are denied representation in Congress is a historic wrong that flies in the face of the democratic values on which our nation was founded," oversight committee Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said. "This hearing will make that clear."

"We are even more united, organized, and prepared to demand D.C. statehood now for the generations of Washingtonians who have waited far too long for full and equal citizenship," Bowser said.

The Senate version of the bill has more than 40 Democratic sponsors and President Joe Biden has supported admitting Washington, D.C., as a state. The Democrats' slim one-vote majority in the Senate, however, makes passage difficult due to the legislative filibuster, which requires 60 votes to break.

Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory in the Caribbean, has also long campaigned for statehood but has run into similar obstacles.