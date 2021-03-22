A medical worker holds a vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Thanh Nhan hospital in Hanoi, Vietnam, on March 9. Photo by Luong Thai Linh/EPA-EFE

March 22 (UPI) -- Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca announced on Monday the results of its long-await late-stage U.S. trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, stating it has an efficacy of 79% against symptomatic infection and is 100% effective against severe disease and hospitalization.

The company said in a press release it is now preparing to apply for emergency authorization from the U.S. Drug and Food Administration, which if approved would bolster the U.S. inoculation campaign to four vaccines.

The trial of AZD1222, the vaccine AstraZeneca jointly developed with Oxford University, was conducted in the United States, Chile and Peru on 32,449 volunteers, with 141 symptomatic cases occurring.

The volunteers were given two shots at a four-week interval.

"Vaccine efficacy was consistent across ethnicity and age," it said. "Notably, in participants aged 65 years and over, vaccine efficacy was 80%."

The announcement was made after several European nations that had halted using the two-shot vaccine resumed administering the drug late last week.

More than a dozen countries including Spain, Germany and Italy temporarily suspended the vaccine while the European drug regulator investigated a handful of blood clot cases reported in patients who had been inoculated with the AstraZeneca drug. The countries resumed their vaccine campaigns after the regulator ruled there was no association between the drug and an increased risk in blood clotting.

AstraZeneca on Monday added that the independent data safety monitoring board identified no safety concerns including after conducting a specific review concerning blood clotting events in the late-stage trial.

"These results add to the growing body of evidence that shows this vaccine is well tolerated and highly effective against all severities of COVID-19 and across all age groups," said Mene Pangalos, executive vice president of BioPharmaceuticals Research and Development at AstraZeneca. "We are preparing to submit these findings to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and for the rollout of millions of doses across America should the vaccine be granted U.S. Emergency Use Authorization."

Researchers at Oxford University said the results for this trial add to the safety data collected in those previously conducted.

"These results are great news as they show the remarkable efficacy of the vaccine in a new population and are consistent with the results from Oxford-led trials," Andrew Pollard, the lead investigator of the Oxford University vaccine trial, said in a statement. "We can expect strong impact against COVID-19 across all ages and for people of all different backgrounds from widespread use of the vaccine."