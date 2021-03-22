March 22 (UPI) -- A new batch of COVID-19 stimulus payments will be disbursed this week, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday, urging recipients to watch for checks coming in the mail.

The IRS advised in a statement that taxpayers who have not yet signed up for direct bank deposits "should watch the mail carefully in the coming weeks" as more of the Economic Impact Payments are issued beginning Wednesday.

Advertisement

A "large number" in the upcoming batch will be in the form of mailed paper checks or prepaid debit cards known as known as EIP cards, agency officials emphasized.

President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan is sending $1,400 stimulus payments to all Americans who earned less than $75,000 in 2019 or 2020, and gradually reduced amounts to those making between $75,000 and $80,000.

The IRS began direct deposits of the payments nine days ago.

"The IRS continues to send the third round of stimulus payments in record time," Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. "Since this new set of payments will include more mailed payments, we urge people to carefully watch their mail for a check or debit card in the coming weeks."

Rettig said the payments arriving by mail will be in a white envelope from the Department of the Treasury. The checks will look similar to those issued for tax refunds, but will be labeled as an "Economic Impact Payment" in the memo field.

The EIP Card will also come in a white envelope bearing the Treasury Department seal. The card has a Visa logo on the front and that of the issuing bank, MetaBank N.A., on the back.