March 21 (UPI) -- Two hikers were found dead in Maine's Acadia National Park after falling from a cliff, the National Park Service said.

Searchers discovered the bodies of a man, 28, and woman, 30, on Saturday after they appeared to have fallen about 100 feet from ice-covered cliff bands during a hike on Dorr Mountain.

A search for the couple from Rutland, Mass., was initiated on Friday evening after family members reported them overdue. They were last heard from Thursday around noon after having arrived at Bar Harbor, Maine, on Tuesday.

"The woman discussed being interested in hiking Cadillac Mountain during a cell phone conversation with family members," NPS said. "Concerns arose on Friday afternoon when they did not check out of their hotel as scheduled or return to their vehicle."

An overnight search including a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter with thermal imaging technology that sought heat signatures on the north and east sides of the Dorr and Cadillac Mountains on Friday yielded no results.

A ground search began on Saturday morning when searchers on foot eventually discovered the couple.

No other details were immediately available, NPS said.