Trending Stories

1 killed, 7 injured in shooting at Dallas nightclub
Republican wins special La. election; Democrats in runoff in other district
Thousands rally in Atlanta in response to spa shootings
Quadruple homicide suspect confesses to killing 12 more
6 lions found dead in Ugandan national park; officials suspect poisoning
