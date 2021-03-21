Despite several days of dry, mild weather for many of the North Central states leading up to the official start of astronomical spring on Saturday, Mother Nature isn't quite ready to let go of winter just yet.

A large storm is set to begin to develop across the nation's midsection early this week, after it brings accumulating snow to the Rockies. On Monday, an area of low pressure will eject eastward out of the southern Rockies and into the southern Plains, where it will begin to strengthen.

By Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say this storm will be able to spread a swath of stormy conditions that reach from the United States' Gulf Coast to southern Canada. While many across this wide swath will receive precipitation in the form of rain, some residents in the northern U.S. and southern Canada are set to encounter precipitation of the frozen variety.

"Cold Canadian air dragging in behind this storm will provide the necessary ingredients for snow across portions of the north-central U.S. Tuesday and Wednesday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary explained.

Parts of North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota may begin the day Tuesday with rainfall, but as chilly air quickly filters south, a changeover to a mix of rain and snow is likely for these same areas. As cold air continues to be pulled into the storm Tuesday evening, a full transition to snow will occur for much of Minnesota and portions of southern Canada.

"Due to the track and nature of this storm, varying snow totals will be possible over short distances," Sadvary said.

Just how long warm air is able to hang on before cold air wins out across different portions of the state will ultimately determine the amount of snow residents will need to shovel.

"In cities like Duluth, Minn., where rain will mix with snow at times, only a couple inches of slushy snow are likely, but for areas not much farther north, where precipitation is expected to be mostly snow in Canada, half a foot of snow or more can accumulate," Sadvary explained.

While rain is set to begin the transition to snow as early as Tuesday evening for portions of Minnesota and the Dakotas, snow may have a difficult time accumulating initially.

"Snowfall may struggle to stick to roads and sidewalks at first, as temperatures have been running well above average so far this month across the North Central states," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff explained. "For example, temperatures in International Falls, Minnesota, have averaged a whopping 12 degrees above normal, with St. Cloud, Minnesota, not too far behind at 9 degrees above normal month-to-date."

In addition, the greatest likelihood for any periods of heavier snow that could lead to rapid snowfall accumulation will hold off until later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"As a result, the most likely time for slippery travel will be for any travelers out early Wednesday or for commuters later on in the morning," Duff cautioned.

When the heaviest snow does fall across the Minnesota Arrowhead and into southwestern Ontario, Canada, whiteout conditions will be possible with significantly reduced visibilities for travel for a time. Overall, this storm is not likely to produce prolonged travel hazards for the area due to multiple factors.

One such factor is that the storm is set to push northeast and move quickly into Canada later Wednesday to Thursday. In addition, spring has officially sprung and therefore the area will receive quite a bit of assistance from the sun.

"By Wednesday afternoon, road conditions should improve as the snow starts to wind down and the strong March sun angle begins the melting process," Duff said.

Following the storm, cold air may be stubborn to exit the northern tier of the U.S. for several days. Conditions across the North Central states are likely to remain at seasonably chilly levels, at least through the end of the week, which may put a dent in the abnormal warmth much of the area has experienced for March thus far.