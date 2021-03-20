March 20 (UPI) -- A man suspected of a quadruple homicide in New Mexico has confessed to killing 12 more people, a prosecutor has said in court.

U.S. Marshals arrested Sean Lannon on March 10 in St. Louis, Mo., on a homicide charge in New Jersey, a statement posted on Twitter page of the Woodbury, N.J.-based Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office shows.

He is accused of beating Michael Dabkowski to death with a hammer in his East Greenwich Township home in New Jersey, CNN reported, adding that he was also charged with robbery and burglary.

In a court appearance related to Dabkowski's death Friday, prosecutors said Lannon had confessed to killing as many as 16 people in New Mexico.

They include his ex-wife, Jennifer Lannon, and three other people: Matthew Miller, Jesten Mata and Randal Apostalon. Their bodies were found in a vehicle at Albuquerque Sunport garage in New Mexico earlier this month, KOAT Action News reported.

"The defendant did admit to the instances in New Mexico that would be homicides in New Mexico," Gloucester County prosecutor Alec Gutierrez told the court during a probable cause hearing Friday, where Lannon appeared remotely, but did not testify or enter a plea, CNN reported. "He admitted to the dismemberment of some of the individuals involved in those homicides. He admitted his efforts in an attempt to conceal evidence, I'll put it, in those homicides. And he admitted to killing a total of 16 people."

Prosecutors noted they have not been able to confirm Lannon's additional confessions.

The only charges Lannon is facing at this time are in the New Jersey case, KRQE reported.

Lannon's public defender, Frank Unger, objected to prosecutors mentioning the New Mexico confessions at the hearing, but did not dispute them.

Unger added that there may be a self-defense claim in the New Jersey case since he accused Dabkowski of sexually abusing him for years in a statement to police and said that Dabkowski attacked first.

The judge said Lannon should be held without bail since his arrest as a fugitive shows he is a flight risk.