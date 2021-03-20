March 20 (UPI) -- A GoFundMe page created by the son of one of the victims of this week's shooting rampage in Atlanta has raised more than $2 million.

Randy Park, the 23-year-old son of Hyun Jung Grant, created a fundraiser to help cover basic living expenses for himself and his younger brother following their mother's death.

Advertisement

"This is simply a change in my life," Park wrote in an update on GoFundMe Thursday. "I don't even think I have a proper grasp on how much this is. I've never had a good understanding how much money was worth but every cent of it will be used only in pure necessity. I will live the rest of my days grateful for what has essentially given my family a second chance."

In his initial post Park wrote that he feared he and his brother would have to move in order to save money, and that his priority was putting his mother to rest.

RELATED Long history of racism fuels violence against Asian Americans

The fundraiser created by Park is one of several created to assist those affected by the shooting, and GoFundMe has created a landing page with links to fundraisers for victims' families as well as a fund the site has created to support organizations that combat racism against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Grant, 51, died Tuesday after 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long opened fire on staff and patrons at three spas.

The rampage killed eight people: Xiaojie Tan, 49; Daoyou Feng, 44; Yong Ae Yue, 63; Soon Chung Park, 74; Suncha Kim, 69; Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33; and Paul Andre Michels, 54.

Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, survived the shooting, but was in critical care, according to his family.

Six Asian women were killed in the attacks, but Long has denied the crime was racially motivated, instead blaming a sex addiction.

Mental health professionals have pointed out that sex addiction isn't an accepted psychiatric diagnosis, though some individuals exhibit compulsive sexual behavior likely linked to other disorders, and others may seek treatment for sex addiction because they feel guilt or shame about normal sexual behavior or inclinations.

On Friday, President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which was introduced days before the shootings and which would increase Justice Department oversight of hate crimes related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers at that time cited a February report from Stop AAPI Hate saying that between March 19, 2020, and December 31, 2020, Stop AAPI Hate received over 2,808 firsthand accounts of anti-Asian hate incidents from 47 states and the District of Columbia -- many involving scapegoating for the COVID-19 pandemic.