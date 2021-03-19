March 19 (UPI) -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief adviser to President Joe Biden and the nation's top infectious diseases expert, clashed with a Senate Republican on Thursday over a precautionary measure intended to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Fauci and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, both of whom are members of Biden's COVID-19 Response Team, appeared before the Senate health, education, labor and pensions committee to answer questions about the ongoing federal response.

During the hearing, Fauci was pressed by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., about the effectiveness of masks in mitigating transmission rates.

In his remarks, Paul suggested that wearing masks is only "theater" after getting the vaccine -- and directly criticized Fauci for wearing two masks during the hearing, which health experts say is even more effective in reducing transmission of the virus.

"You're telling everyone to wear a mask," Paul said. "If we're not spreading the infection, isn't it just theater? You have the vaccine and you're wearing two masks, isn't that theater?"

"Here we go again," Fauci, who has already received both doses of Moderna's vaccine, answered.

"[I will] state for the record that masks are not theater" he added. "I totally disagree with you."

Fauci emphasized that coronavirus variants still pose risks for people who have already been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19. He said studies in South Africa, where at least one variant strain has emerged, have shown that neither antibodies produced in recovered patients nor a vaccine offered protection.

"It was as if they had never been infected before, they had no protection," he said.

"We, in our country, now have variants."

In his opening statement, Fauci called COVID-19 a "once-in-a-lifetime" global infectious disease and said it requires an unprecedented research effort.

Walensky said health officials are in a race to stop new transmissions.

"Variants of this virus that have slight genetic differences from the initial strain have emerged and available data suggest some are more transmissible," she said in her opening remarks.

"[We are] taking steps to expand sequence surveillance across the U.S. to improve our understanding about the impact of these variants on vaccine effectiveness, the severity of the disease, transmission, and mortality."