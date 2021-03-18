March 18 (UPI) -- Officials of the United States and China will meet for the first time on Thursday, in Alaska, under the new administration of President Joe Biden.

The meeting in Anchorage will include Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi will be in attendance.

Advertisement

Among the issues expected to be raised are Beijing's internment of Uighur Muslim minorities, new restrictions in Hong Kong, action against Taiwan and trade tensions with Australia.

Blinken said this week there are new U.S. sanctions against two dozen Chinese and Hong Kong officials and members of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, whose actions undermined the high degree of autonomy promised to Hong Kong when the city returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China had a contentious relationship with former President Donald Trump as the two largest economies in the world exchanged a series of tariffs on imports and exports, and later tensions over the origins of COVID-19.

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said Wednesday Beijing will not compromise on its core interests and issues.

"For any dialogue between countries, a basic prerequisite is that both sides should have the spirit of equality and mutual respect," Cui said in a report by Xinhua. "When its core interests are involved, China has no room to back down. This position will also be clearly articulated in the dialogue."

Biden met last week with the leaders of Indo-Pacific region allies Australia, Japan and India in the Quad summit. While China was not part of the agenda, some observers saw it as a unifying event to oppose China's expanding influence in the region.