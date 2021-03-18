March 18 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives have voted to remove the deadline for states to ratify the decades-old Equal Rights Amendment despite the Justice Department and a recent court decision stating it had long been expired.

Lawmakers voted 222-204 along party lines Wednesday with four Republicans joining their Democratic colleagues to remove the deadline for three-fourths of the states to ratify the ERA bill, which passed in 1972 to add a 28th Amendment to the constitution that prohibits the denial of equal rights on the account of one's sex.

Following the House's passing of the bill, Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., who introduced the resolution in January, said all women want is to be included in the Constitution and a guarantee of equal rights.

"We are the only country in the world with a written constitution that does not have a prohibition against sex discrimination," she said during a press conference flanked by women lawmakers all dressed in white in honor of the suffrage movement. "We demand that we be put into the Constitution. There is no expiration date on equality."

However, the resolution faces an uphill battle as it now moves on to the Senate, which is split 50-50 between the two parties but with Vice President Kamala Harris holding the deciding vote in cases of a tie.

Even if it passes the Senate, questions will remain as a recent court decision and a Department of Justice opinion state the amendment's deadline to be enacted has long since expired.

When the amendment passed in 1972, states had seven years ratify it, a deadline that was extended three more years to 1982 by which time 35 of the required 38 states had voted to ratify the amendment before efforts stalled.

Since then, three other states have ratified the bill with Virginia becoming the 38th state to do so in January of last year as the Justice Department released an opinion stating that since the bill failed to secure the required states before the deadline it was no longer pending and "it would not become part of the Constitution."

Early this month, Judge Rudolph Contreras also ruled the three states of Illinois, Nevada and Virginia were also too late in their ratification of it.

Following the ruling, Speier tweeted the Constitution is "silent on amendment deadlines" as the 27th Amendment took 200 years to certify "but women's rights get short shrift."

"Congress must pass my resolution, H.J. Res. 17, to clarify any legal ambiguities and ensure gender equity is bedrock in the Constitution," she said.

House judiciary committee Chairman Ralph Nadler, D-N.Y., said during the press conference Wednesday that the resolution's passing was a century in the making and since it was Congress' decision to include a deadline it has every right to remove it now "and to clear the way for enshrining equality in the Constitution."

He rebuked Republicans who from the floor that day argued Congress cannot extend the deadline because it is part of the Constitution, stating the deadline is not part of the Constitution but was included in a resolution passed by Congress.

"A century of effort, a century of effort to get women recognized as equal is long enough," he said.

President Joe Biden also issued a statement Wednesday in support of the resolution's passing, stating "it is long past time that we enshrine the principle of gender equality in our Constitution."

"Now is the time for us to recommit ourselves to tearing down the systemic barriers that continue to fuel gender disparities and limit opportunity for half of the American people," he said.