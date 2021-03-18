March 18 (UPI) -- The FBI field office in Washington, D.C., on Thursday released new information and videos of unidentified suspects in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Federal authorities said tips, photos and videos have helped in the arrests of more than 300 individuals after they were identified. They said, though, some of the most violent offenders in the attack have not been identified.

"The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying 10 individuals suspected of being involved in some of the most violent attacks on officers who were protecting the U.S. Capitol and our democratic process on Jan. 6," Steven M. D'Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Washington field office, said in a statement.

He said the individuals captured in some videos were caught "committing egregious crimes against those who have devoted their lives to protecting the American people." Those with tips, D'Antuono said, can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

"We know it can be a difficult decision to report information about family, friends, or coworkers but it is the right thing to do, and the FBI continues to need your help to identify these suspects," D'Antuono said.

On Monday, agents said tips led to the arrest of two men connected with the attack on Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who later died from injuries sustained in the attack.

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of State College, Penn., and George Pierre Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, W.Va., were accused of using bear spray in the attack on Sicknick and two other officers. They are not sure if the spraying caused Sicknick's death.