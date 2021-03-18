March 18 (UPI) -- The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced it has relaunched the climate change website that was shuttered under the Trump administration.

The website will provide public guidance on a "range of information" including greenhouse gas emissions data, climate change impacts, scientific reports and existing climate programs within the agency and elsewhere throughout the federal government.

"Climate facts are back on EPA's website where they should be," EPA Administrator Michael Regan said. "Considering the urgency of this crisis, it's critical that Americans have access to information and resources so that we can all play a role in protecting our environment, our health and vulnerable communities. Trustworthy, science-based information is at the foundation of strong, achievable solutions."

In 2017, the Trump administration removed websites related to climate science and impacts of climate change at the time saying it would review the contents of the EPA website on a "case by case basis" to ensure "that the voice coming from the EPA is one that's going to reflect the new administration."

The EPA added that it will add new, updated information on climate change science, impacts, actions by the EPA and what individuals can do to combat climate change, in the coming weeks and months.

"The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear that addressing climate change is a national priority," the agency said.

In January, Biden signed a sweeping set of executive orders designed to take action on numerous climate change measures, from stopping oil and gas leases on public lands to environmental justice.

