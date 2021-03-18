March 18 (UPI) -- British regulators said Thursday benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot far outweigh the risks based on review following suspected blood clots.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulator Agency said in a statement Thursday that available evidence does not suggest that the vaccine developed by Britain's Oxford University causes blood clots in veins based on scientific review of reported cases and data from hospital admissions.

The Government's independent advisory group, the Commission on Human Medicines, which also reviewed the available data, confirmed the British regulator's findings.

The regulator issued the recommendation after five men, ages 19-59, developed rare blood clotting in the brain with low levels of platelets and one of them died, the MHRA told Bloomberg.

The MHRA said in its statement that this type of rare blood clotting has been reported in less than 1 in a million people vaccinated so far in Britain, and "can also occur naturally, so "a causal association with the vaccine has not been established."

"We have received a very small number of reports of an extremely rare form of blood clot in the cerebral veins (sinus vein thrombosis, or CSVT) occurring together with lowered platelets soon after vaccination," MHRA Chief Executive Dr. June Raine said in a statement. "This type of blood clot can occur naturally in people who have not been vaccinated, as well as in those suffering from COVID-19."

The regulator added that further review of the five British reports of rare blood clotting is ongoing.

More than a dozen European countries recently halted administering the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after some people in Norway similarly said they had blood clotting issues after receiving it.

The MHRA noted that the isolated reports of rare blood clots in the brain after vaccination in Europe can also occur naturally after vaccination.