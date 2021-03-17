WASHINGTON, March 17 (UPI) -- While the House passed the Equality Act that would expand the federal Civil Rights Act to protect members of the LGBT community last month, Democrats' Senate majority means it's unlikely to reach President Joe Biden's desk.
Meanwhile, legislative proposals to limit lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights -- especially transgender rights -- are being debated in at least 30 states like Alabama, Texas and Montana. In Mississippi, a bill forbidding transgender athletes from joining women and girls' sports teams was signed by Gov. Tate Reeves last week.
"This is telling trans kids that they don't belong, that they're not welcome in our society, we don't want them to play sports, we don't want them to be a part of our community at all," said Jarvis Dortch, executive director for the Mississippi American Civil Liberties Union.
Such bills, he said, send a message of ostracization to transgender students.
Daye Pope, organizing director for Trans United, said Senate approval of the Equality Act is important because it would block passage of the state-level bills.
"It would say and enforce that you can't actually discriminate against trans youth in school. And in sports, you can't actually discriminate against queer and trans people in public restrooms and in restaurants," she said.
While laws such as Mississippi's sports ban bill also go directly against Biden's Jan. 20 executive order barring gender identity-based discrimination, it does not have the force of law that only Congress can enact.
"What's really important for LGBT people is sex discrimination," said Luis Vasquez of the UCLA School of Law. "The problem is that the Civil Rights Act explicitly says sex, but it doesn't explicitly say sexual orientation or gender identity."
The Equality Act would include those categories.
With Biden's executive orders, however, federal agencies under the president's control are directed to read legislation that mentions "sex discrimination," such as the Civil Rights Act, to include sexual orientation and gender identity.
"What the Equality Act is trying to do is take all of that guesswork out, take all of the inconsistencies out so that now whenever an LGBT person feels that they've been discriminated against in violation of those laws, they'll be able to make their case and point to language that will explicitly say, 'Title Seven says that you can't discriminate in employment on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity,'" Vasquez said.
Gallup found recently that more than 5% of Americans identify as a member of the LGBT community, with most identifying as bisexual. Also, one in six Generation Z adults consider themselves LGBT.
As people grow more comfortable sharing their sexuality and gender identity, hate crimes against LGBT members are increasing.
Demonstrators protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court
as justices hear oral arguments in three cases on LGBT discrimination protections, in Washington, D.C., on October 8, 2019. The cases involve accusations of discrimination based on sexual orientation and one on whether discrimination laws apply to transgender workers. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
The Human Rights Campaign, a leading rights group, reported that at least 44 transgender or gender non-conforming people were killed by violence in 2020, mostly Black and Latinx transgender women.
Pope says it's "a really scary time" because of so many state bills that target trans and non-binary youth.
"Being a kid and being a teen is hard enough," she said. "You're trying to find yourself, you're trying to make sense of school and peer groups and your home life, and trans youth are already more likely to attempt suicide or self-harm."
According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, transgender youth are twice as likely as their cisgender peers to "seriously consider suicide." This pattern follows into adulthood, where transgender adults are nearly four times as likely as to have a mental health condition than cisgender adults.
Gaining Senate approval of the House-passed Equality Act would provide legal protections against intolerance toward the LGBT community. But Senate Democrats need to keep all 50 of their voters on board and get 10 Republicans to join them in preventing a filibuster that would block consideration of the proposal.
Since Biden took office, Pope said, a majority of the president's time has been spent "undoing the damage" of former President Donald Trump -- including repealing the transgender military ban, initiating legislation to stop housing discrimination and promising more to come.
"Under the new administration, we want to be bold, we want to be proactive and aggressive about ... equal rights for queer and trans people in this country," Pope said.
Merrick GarlandAttorney General.
Judge Merrick Garland (L) of the U.S. Court of Appeals was nominated by President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court in 2016 but the Senate refused to hold a confirmation hearing for him. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Xavier BecerraSecretary of Health and Human Services.
Becerra, California's attorney general, testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., on February 23. Pool Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo
Rep. Deb HaalandSecretary of Interior.
Haaland, D-N.M., speaks during a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing on her nomination on February 23. She is the first Native American to ever be nominated to serve in the Cabinet. Pool Photo by Graeme Jennings/UPI | License Photo
Adewale AdeyemoDeputy Secretary of the Treasury.
Economist Adewale Adeyemo testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during his confirmation hearing on February 23. He served as deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo
Willliam BurnsCIA Director.
William Burns has served in the U.S. State Department through five presidential administrations,
including as U.S. ambassador to Jordan under former President Bill Clinton and ambassador to Russia under former President George W. Bush. Pool Photo by Tom Brenner/UPI | License Photo
Marty WalshLabor Secretary.
Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is a pro-union politician who previously served as the head of the Boston Trades Council. Pool Photo by Graeme Jennings/UPI | License Photo
Katherine TaiU.S. Trade Representative.
The attorney currently serves as chief trade counsel for the House ways and means committee. Pool Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Michael ReganEnvironmental Protection Agency Administrator.
Regan, who has served as secretary of North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality, he would become the first Black person to hold this position during the EPA's existence. He said he would focus on environmental justice
in the role. Pool Photo by Brandon Bell/UPI | License Photo
Miguel CardonaEducation Secretary.
Cardona, Connecticut's commissioner of education, speaks during his confirmation hearing to be secretary of education, the first Latinx person to hold the position. He began his career as an elementary school teacher. Pool Photo by Anna Moneymaker/UPI | License Photo
Isabella Casillas GuzmanSmall Business Administration.
Guzman previously served as director of California's Office of the Small Business Advocate. Pool Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo
Alejandro MayorkasHomeland Security Secretary.
President Joe Biden (L) looks toward Mayorkas, the first Latinx person to hold the position, before signing executive orders advancing his priority to modernize the U.S. immigration system. Pool Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo
Jake SullivanNational Security Adviser.
Sullivan served as deputy chief of staff to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo
Antony BlinkenSecretary of State.
Blinken speaks during his confirmation hearing. He previously served as Biden's national security adviser during the Obama administration. Pool Photo by Graeme Jennings/UPI | License Photo
Linda Thomas-GreenfieldU.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.
Thomas-Greenfield served as assistant secretary of state for African affairs, director-general of the U.S. Foreign Service and U.S. ambassador to Liberia in the Obama administration. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo
Janet YellenTreasury Secretary.
The former Federal Reserve chairwoman, seen here receiving the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government in 2017, is the first woman
to head the treasury. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
John KerrySpecial Presidential Envoy on Climate Change.
The former secretary of state has helped spearhead programming on climate change and oceans for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo
Denis McDonoughVeterans Affairs Secretary.
McDonough served as White House chief of staff during President Barack Obama's second term. He has also worked as deputy national security adviser and chief of staff of the National Security Council. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo
Brian DeeseNational Economic Council Director.
Deese served as deputy
director on the council and the Office of Management and Budget for the Obama administration. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Susan RiceDomestic Policy Adviser.
Rice, who previously served as national security adviser and ambassador to the United Nations in the Obama administration, speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on January 26, 2020. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo
Gen. Lloyd James Austin IIISecretary of Defense.
Austin, a former U.S. commander in Iraq, is the first Black leader of the Pentagon. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Jennifer GranholmEnergy Secretary.
The former two-term governor of Michigan, advocated for clean energy in her state and helped the Obama administration build the multibillion-dollar bailout of Detroit's' auto manufacturers and pushed for them to invest in electric vehicles. Photo by Jim Watson/UPI | License Photo
Peter ButtigiegTransportation Secretary.
The former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Buttigieg would be the first openly gay person in Biden's Cabinet if confirmed
by the Senate. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Avril HainesDirector of National Intelligence. Haines
served as deputy national security adviser for counterterrorism and deputy CIA director in the Obama administration. Pool Photo by Joe Raedle/UPI | License Photo
Dr. Anthony FauciDirector of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Fauci will remain in his current role that he has held in the Trump administration. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo
Jen PsakiPress Secretary.
Psaki has previously served as spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of State and held various communications roles in the Obama administration. In her new role, she has vowed to bring "truth and transparency"
back to the briefing room. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo
Gina RaimondoCommerce Secretary.
Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo was also considered as a potential running mate for Biden, as well as a choice to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Samantha PowerUSAID Chief.
Samantha Power (R), who served as President Barack Obama's U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is nominated to head of the U.S. Agency for International Development. Pool Photo by Anthony Behar/UPI | License Photo
Marcia FudgeHousing and Urban Development Secretary.
The Ohio representative would be the first Black woman to lead the department in decades, if confirmed. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Tom VilsackAgriculture Secretary.
Vilsack also served in this post from 2009 to 2017. He is a former governor of Iowa. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo
Xavier BecerraHealth and Human Services Secretary.
The California attorney general, shown here speaking at the Democratic National Convention in 2016, is the first Latino to be appointed to head
HHS. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Dr. Vivek MurthySurgeon General.
Murthy will return to his role as surgeon general, a job he held during the Obama administration. Photo courtesy of U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions/Wikimedia Commons
Ron KlainChief of Staff.
The former White House ebola response coordinator has been an adviser to Biden for decades.
Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Cedric RichmondOffice of Public Engagement Director.
Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., is former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus. Pool Photo by Patrick Semansky/UPI | License Photo