March 17 (UPI) -- Sun Country Airlines started trading on Wall Street on Wednesday in the airline industry's first initial public offering in three years.

The budget carrier said it raised $218 million for the IPO.

Minneapolis-based Sun Country, which serves various U.S. cities and has routes to Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, said it sold nearly 9.1 million shares and made an IPO of $24 per share.

"Sun Country Airlines intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the offering to repay in full all amounts outstanding under the CARES Act loan," the carrier said in a statement Tuesday.

"The remainder of the net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes."

The airline lost $4 million last year due largely to COVID-19 restrictions after revenues of $46 million in 2019. Revenue declined from $701 million in 2019 to $401.5 million in 2020.

Sun Country is the first U.S. carrier to go public since Mesa Air Group in 2018.

The aviation industry has recovered somewhat in the last several months. The Transportation Security Administration says it screened more than 1 million flyers over the last six days, with the start of spring break.