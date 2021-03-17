March 17 (UPI) -- Katherine Tai became the United States' lead trade negotiator Wednesday after the Senate approved the former Congressional staff attorney for the key economic spot 98-0.

Tai, 46, is the only Asian American woman appointed to Biden's cabinet. Tai, whose parents immigrated to the United States from Taiwan, will advise the president on a slew of existing trade tariffs, enforcing a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada and a host of other issues.

Tai had quietly built a wealth of experience in international trade. She served as the chief trade counsel for the House of Representatives during negotiations on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement in 2019.

The longtime trade lawyer served in the Office of the United States Trade Representative under President Barack Obama. There, she brought trade cases against China at the World Trade Organization. One included a critical case over China's export restrictions on rare earth minerals.

Congress's approval of Tai gives Biden 19 cabinet confirmations for 23 Cabinet positions. Xavier Becerra's nomination for Health and Human Services secretary was expected to be advanced Wednesday as well.

Biden has not named a replacement for Neera Tanden, who withdrew from consideration to head the White House budget office after criticism from Republicans.