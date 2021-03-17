March 17 (UPI) -- Authorities in Utah said search and rescue crews found a body in American Fork Canyon that they believe belongs to a hiker who went missing in the area over the weekend.

Robert "Bobby" Healey of Saratoga Springs was reported missing Monday by his family after they couldn't contact him. His car was found in the parking lot near the mouth of American Fork Canyon, where it is believed he had gone hiking a day earlier, promoting a search of the area, the Utah County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Advertisement The search for Robert "Bobby" Healey, 28, Saratoga Springs, ha been called off for the night. We will resume the search early Tuesday morning near the mouth of American Fork canyon. He was last seen Sunday about noon. pic.twitter.com/jfrAqZKjz4— Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) March 16, 2021

On Tuesday, a Utah Department of Public Safety airplane pilot searching for Healey located footprints in the snow in the search area near the parking lot that led to the discovery of a body "on a steep slope below a rocky cliff," the sheriff's office said.

"The DPS crew was able to place two crew members a short distance from the body. They then hiked to the body, secured it and used a hoist to remove it from the mountain," it said, adding that though authorities believe the body belongs to Healey, identification will be made by the Utah Medical Examiner on Wednesday.

"It was evident that the victim sustained serious trauma over most of his body, likely after falling while climbing from somewhere near the top of the cliff," the office said.

Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon told ABC News that Healey was an avid hiker and there is nothing to suggest his death "was anything more than an incident."

Authorities said search and rescue volunteers on the ground and helicopters from LifeFlight also participated in the search.