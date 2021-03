The Federal Open Market Committee, headed by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, said it wants to see maximum employment and sustained inflation above 2% before raising the benchmark interest rates. File Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve on Wednesday opted to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged and indicated it's likely to remain near zero through 2023 as the United States recovers from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency said the pandemic "is causing tremendous human and economic hardship" across the globe. Though economic activity and employment have seen a moderate uptick in recent months, sectors of the economy most negatively affected by the pandemic have remained week.

"Overall financial conditions remain accommodative, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses," the Federal Open Market Committee statement said.

The FOMC said it wants the United States to achieve maximum employment and inflation above 2% -- it's currently maintaining below that figure -- in the long run.

"The committee decided to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at zero to 1/4 percent and expects it will be appropriate to maintain this target range until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the committee's assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time," the statement said.

Markets trended upward Wednesday afternoon in the wake of the Fed announcement, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.66%, the Nasdaq Composite up 0.55% and the S&P 500 up 0.41% before the close of trading.