A dangerous severe weather outbreak could put at least 17 states and more than 100 million Americans at risk across the United States this week, AccuWeather forecasters warn.

Severe thunderstorms will erupt each day through Thursday across parts of the southern U.S., with the greatest threat and potential for tornadoes Wednesday, lasting well into the nighttime hours, and Thursday.

All facets of severe weather ranging from large hail and flash flooding to damaging straight-line wind gusts and tornadoes can occur from Tuesday evening through Thursday evening in what is likely to evolve into a significant severe thunderstorm and tornado outbreak.

"I think the highest tornado threat is going to be Wednesday and Thursday, especially on Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night," AccuWeather chief on-air meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, adding that in addition to unleashing all modes of severe weather, there's another aspect about this outbreak that has meteorologists particularly concerned: "Severe weather will be lingering long after sunset over the next few nights."

States at risk for severe weather, including at least isolated tornadoes, are Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida. The threat may expand to portions of West Virginia and Ohio as well.

This graphic shows the approximate start time of the main severe weather and tornado threat. The risk may extend beyond the periods shown, especially from near the Mississippi River eastward.

Even outside of tornadoes, wind gusts of 70 mph can occur in the strongest storms during Tuesday night and Thursday. Gusts could be even stronger, with 80 mph gusts expected in storms on Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Within the zone along the Interstate 20 corridor from eastern Texas and southern Arkansas to Georgia, some thunderstorms can briefly turn severe and produce damaging wind gusts into Tuesday night.

The storms late Tuesday may erupt near or just to the east of the hardest-hit areas of West Texas from this past weekend. At least 19 tornadoes were reported in the region during Saturday, according to storm reports from the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.

"The first storms are likely to erupt near sunset Tuesday evening in the vicinity of U.S. Route 83 in Texas and U.S. Route 183 in Oklahoma and press eastward from there," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker said.

During Tuesday night, a greater concentration of severe thunderstorms will develop across central Texas, much of Oklahoma, southern Kansas and western Arkansas, where approximately 30 million Americans live.

"While all forms of severe weather can occur in this southern Plains zone during Tuesday night, we expect the main threats to be from large hail and damaging wind gusts," AccuWeather lead storm-warning meteorologist Kayla St. Germain said.

Cities at risk for severe thunderstorms during Tuesday night include Dallas and Waco, Texas; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Okla.; Wichita, Kan.; and Fort Smith, Ark.

On Wednesday, the threat of severe weather will shift east of these cities, but the potential for large and long-lived tornadoes is expected to increase.

"It is possible that the period from Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday night brings a significant number of tornadoes and may be the biggest period for tornadoes of the multiple-day severe weather outbreak," AccuWeather meteorologist Matt Benz said.

The threat of violent storms will focus over the lower and middle portions of the Mississippi Valley, much of the upper Gulf Coast, the Tennessee Valley and part of the Ohio Valley, which is home to more than 40 million people. Cities and rural areas stretching from New Orleans, northward to St. Louis and from Tulsa, Okla., to Atlanta are expected to be at risk during part of the period from Wednesday to Wednesday night.

The rural, wooded landscape and gentle hills in part of the region will make it challenging for people to spot approaching violent storms on the horizon during the daylight hours. Added dangers will be the risk that some of the storms will be hidden from view by torrential rain or the darkness of night -- a factor that AccuWeather forecasters said exemplified the importance of people heeding all warnings.

"We are very concerned about the risk to lives due to the potential for strong tornadoes to occur after dark on Wednesday over the South Central states," AccuWeather forecasting manager Dan DePodwin said.

And while nocturnal tornadoes are particularly dangerous since they strike at night while most people are sleeping, the region of the country in the line of fire this week is no stranger to this life-threatening phenomenon.

"In parts of the south-central and southeastern United States, nighttime tornadoes are more common than in any other region of the nation," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Mike Doll said.

AccuWeather meteorologists stress that having a means to receive tornado warnings can make the difference between life and death. People have told AccuWeather that push notifications from the AccuWeather app "literally saved our lives" during a severe weather outbreak.

"It's very important to have a way to get severe weather notifications at all times of the day, but especially at night," Doll added. "The AccuWeather app can help with this."

A battery-powered weather radio can also be kept on hand and set to a level loud enough to be a warning should storms approach at night, forecasters say.

The threat of severe thunderstorms in the Southern states will not end Wednesday night. A significant threat will exist in the Southeast where more than 60 million people may be at risk from Thursday to Thursday evening.

On Thursday, storms capable of producing large hail, torrential downpours, damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are forecast to flare up from northern Florida to southern Virginia and from the southern Appalachians to much of the southern Atlantic coast. Major cities at risk during part of Thursday include Atlanta; Charlotte, N.C.; Columbia, S.C.; Norfolk, Va.; and Tallahassee, Fla.

An additional complicating factor to the nocturnal and rain-wrapped tornado threat will be the potential for flooding during and prior to the violent thunderstorms.

The pattern leading up to the main severe weather threat will favor repeated rounds of rainfall from portions of Louisiana and Arkansas to parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.

The rain will not only be heavy enough to trigger urban and small stream flooding, but it can have some of the rivers in the region on the rise.

High water could block escape routes for some people in rural and suburban areas, making planning ahead of the severe weather event all the more pivotal, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

People are urged to review their tornado safety plans, closely monitor the weather on a daily basis this week and have a means to receive severe weather watches and warnings as they are issued. Flashlights should be in working order and generators fueled in case of power outages.