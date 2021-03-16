Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after seven people were killed and two more were injured in a series of shootings at three different Atlanta-area massage parlors. Photo courtesy Cherokee Sheriff's Office

March 16 (UPI) -- A suspect is in custody after at least eight people were killed and two more were injured in a series of shootings Tuesday at three massage parlors in the Atlanta area that may or may not be connected, police said.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said that Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Ga., was identified as the suspect in a shooting at Young's Asian Massage Parlor near Acworth, where four people were killed and one was injured, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Long was captured in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta, after he was seen on surveillance footage wearing a red and black hoodie and driving a 2007 black Hyundai SUV.

The shooting took place at around 5 p.m., with two people declared dead at the scene and two more dying after being hospitalized for injuries.

Less than two hours later, four more people were killed in shootings at two separate massage parlors located near one another on Piedmont Road.

Capt. Jay Baker of the Cherokee sheriff's office said that "it does appear it's the same suspect" in all three shootings.

Atlanta police said the four victims on Piedmont Road appeared to be Asian women and all three spas are primarily staffed by Asians.

They did not state whether the victims were employees or customers at the spas.

Cherokee County Sheriff's representative Howard Baker told CNN deputies were called to Young's Asian Massage for reports of a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Less than an hour later, Atlanta police said they responded to a robbery call at the Gold Massage Spa on Piedmont Road and around the same time responded to a call at Aroma Therapy spa across the street.

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office said it received information at around 8 p.m. that the suspect was heading toward their county and made contact with him about a half hour later.

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said in a press conference that Georgia State Patrol Troopers performed a PIT maneuver on the suspect's vehicle, "which caused the vehicle to spin out of control."

"The subject was taken into custody without incident," he said.

Avoid BellsFerry Road and Highway 92 if possible. Investigating a shooting in that area. pic.twitter.com/0AiyV33HSO— Cherokee Sheriff's Office (@CherokeeSO) March 16, 2021

The shootings occurred amid an increase in hate incidents targeting Asian Americans, and the New York City Police Department Counter Terrorism Bureau said it is deploying officers to Asian communities in the city following the incident.

"NYPDCT is monitoring the shooting of Asian Americans in Georgia," Martine Materasso, the department's assistant chief, said via Twitter on Tuesday night. "While there is no known nexus to NYC we will be deploying assets to our great Asian communities across the city out of an abundance of caution."

Stop AAPI Hate, which advocates against Asian discrimination, said the shootings were a tragedy for the families of the victims but also for the Asian American community as a whole.

"Few details have been released, including whether or not the shootings were related or motivated by hate," the organization said in a statement. "But right now there is a great deal of fear and pain in the Asian American community that must be addressed."

Stop Hate AAPI Hate said Tuesday in a report that between March 19, 2020, and late February it received nearly 3,800 reports of hate incidents targeting Asian Americans.

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock said his "heart is broken" following the shootings.

"Once again we see that hate is deadly," he said in a tweet. "Praying for the families of the victims and for the community."