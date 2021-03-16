March 16 (UPI) -- Authorities say three people were killed near Miami when a single-engine airplane crashed into a vehicle just short of the runway.

Officials said the Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft lost altitude shortly after leaving North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines on Monday and was forced to turn around. On its return, the plane clipped a power line and crashed into a sport-utility vehicle on the road below.

Both people inside the plane were killed along with a young boy in the SUV. A woman inside the vehicle was hospitalized with injuries.

The roadway where the crash occurred, about 20 miles north of downtown Miami, was still closed early Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the accident.

There have been four deadly crashes connected to North Perry Airport over the past year.