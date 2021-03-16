March 16 (UPI) -- One person was shot dead late Monday near the campus of Idaho's second-largest university, authorities said, and two people have been arrested for the crime.

Police say the man was found lying on the ground overnight with gunshot wounds close to Boise State University.

Investigators said an officer later spotted a vehicle similar to one seen by witnesses near the shooting. During a traffic stop, the driver fled. He was captured a short time later.

A second suspect was arrested after a short foot chase.

The circumstances of the shooting weren't initially clear and police are investigating why the man was shot and whether there are any possible connections with the university.

Boise State University issued a series of safety alerts, but officials said neither the victim nor the two suspects were linked to the school.

"The university community is saddened by this loss of life," the university said in a statement.

With enrollment of about 30,000 students, Boise State is Idaho's second-largest university after BYU-Idaho.