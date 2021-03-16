March 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is scheduled to hold his first formal news conference next week, two months into his presidency, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday.

The spokeswoman told reporters the briefing will take place the afternoon of March 25.

Advertisement

While Psaki has revived the tradition of daily White House press briefings, Biden has taken longer than previous presidents to take direct questions from reporters in a formal setting.

Psaki said the delay is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which she said has commanded his attention.

"This president came in during a historic crisis, a pandemic like the country had not seen in decades and decades, and an economic downturn that left tens of millions of people out of work, so I think the American people would certainly understand if his focus and his energy and his attention has been ensuring we secure enough vaccines for all Americans ... and then pushing for a rescue plan," she said earlier this month.