March 15 (UPI) -- A powerful explosion set off in downtown Nashville early on Christmas Day was a meant as an act of suicide rather than of terrorism, the FBI said in a report issued Monday.

The bomber, identified as Anthony Quinn Warner, died in the blast but no one else was injured in the early morning explosion on a deserted street just north of downtown Nashville's historic Honky Tonk district.

Investigators said Warner rigged an improvised explosive device to detonate in an RV parked next to an AT&T cellular transmission building. Damage around the blast site was extensive and cellphone service to three states was disrupted for several days due to the bombing.

In the moments before the detonation, loudspeakers attached to the RV blared out a computerized female voice warning people to clear the area.

Following a "coordinated and comprehensive investigation" conducted by the federal, state and local law enforcement authorities, the FBI announced Monday the evidence shows Warner acted alone and the bombing was not related to terrorism.

Rather, the investigators concluded, the bombing was "an intentional act in an effort to end [Warner's] own life," motivated by "a totality of life stressors -- including paranoia, long-held individualized beliefs adopted from several eccentric conspiracy theories, and the loss of stabilizing anchors and deteriorating interpersonal relationships."

Warner, 63, specifically chose the location and timing of the bombing so that "it would be impactful while still minimizing the likelihood of causing undue injury," the statement said.

The official investigation, which included combing through 2,500 tips and conducting more than 250 interviews, "did not reveal indications of a broader ideological motive to use violence to bring about social or political change," the FBI said.

Likewise, police found no indications of "a specific personal grievance" focused on AT&T or on any other people or businesses in the area of the blast.

Authorities had looked into theories that Warner may have been motivated by conspiracy theories related to the 2020 presidential election and the installation of 5G cellular networks.