March 13 (UPI) -- Some Americans' stimulus payments hit their bank accounts Saturday -- just two days after the bill authorizing them was signed into law.

Multiple people announced on social media Saturday about seeing $1,400 stimulus payments listed as pending transactions in their bank accounts.

The payments were included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden signed into law Thursday.

"Following approval of the American Rescue Plan Act, the first batch of payments will be sent by direct deposit, which some recipients will start receiving as early as this weekend, and with more receiving this coming week," said a Friday press release from the Internal Revenue service.

More payments will be sent in the coming weeks by direct deposit and through the mail as checks or debit cards, but the vast majority of payments will be made by direct deposit, the IRS said.

No action will be needed by most taxpayers, the IRS noted, but Americans can use the Get My Payment tool on the IRS' website to check the status of their payments.