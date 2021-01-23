Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice has revealed that a Texas man who allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection also posted online death threats against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and a US Capitol Police officer.

Garret Miller, 34, of Richardson, Texas, faces five criminal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection knowingly entering or remaining in restricted buildings, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, obstructing or impeding an official proceeding, civil disorder and making threats.

According to court documents, Miller posted extensively on social media before and during the attack.

His posts include photos of himself participating in the insurrection, which have been corroborated by footage from other parties.

Miller also wrote on social media that the officer who fatally shot a 35-year-old Trump supporter "deserves to die" and replied to one of Ocasio-Cortez's tweets with "Assassinate AOC."

According to the DOJ, he was arrested Wednesday, with federal prosecutors asking a judge to keep him in jail pending trial.

A hearing is scheduled for Monday.

"He did it in support of former President (Donald) Trump, but regrets his actions. He has the support of his family, and a lot of the comments, as viewed in context, are really sort of misguided political hyperbole. Given the political divide these days, there is a lot of hyperbole," Miller's lawyer, Clint Broden, told CNN.