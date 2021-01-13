Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for an unprecedented second time in his four-year term on a single article that charges him with inciting an "insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol a week ago.

Debate is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. EST with a vote to follow. Because it has Democratic and Republican support, the article is expected to pass.

Advertisement

Wednesday's session will begin with lawmakers debating the rule establishing that there will be two hours of debate on the impeachment resolution. Afterward, the House will take up the article itself. Some representatives are expected to share stories of how they were menaced by a violent pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6 as they were certifying President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win.

Passage requires only a simple majority, or 218 votes. There are 222 Democrats in the House.

Unlike Trump's first impeachment a year ago, the new charge has support from several Republicans who have cited Trump's baseless accusations that the 2020 election was "stolen" as the catalyst for the attack on the Capitol, which killed five people.

Introduced on Monday, the article says Trump "gravely endangered" the security of the United States by inciting the mob attack.

The House on Tuesday unsuccessfully urged Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump as unfit for office.

The chamber voted 223-205 to approve the impeachment resolution, which urged Pence to convene the Cabinet and declare Trump "incapable of executing the duties of his office and to immediately exercise powers as acting president."

In a reply to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence said he doesn't believe removing Trump would be in "the best interest of our nation or consistent with our Constitution." He also asked the chamber to avoid an impeachment, which he argued would "further divide and inflame passions of the moment."

The timeline for when the Senate would try Trump on the charge has not been determined.

RELATED Pence rejects House call to invoke 25th amendment after Capitol riot

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who will lose his majority leadership post when Biden is sworn into office next Wednesday, has said there would be no time for a trial and vote before the inauguration. The Senate won't return until next Tuesday.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday he's speaking with McConnell to bring the chamber back sooner for a potential trial, citing a 2004 law that allows leaders in both parties to reconvene at any time.

Schumer told reporters the Senate should come back as soon as possible to "vote to convict Donald Trump and get him out of office now before any further damage is done."

Conviction in the Senate requires a two-thirds supermajority.