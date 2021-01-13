Jan. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday began debate to impeach President Donald Trump for an unprecedented second time in his four-year term on a single article that charges him with inciting an "insurrection" at the U.S. Capitol a week ago.

Because it has Democratic and Republican support, the article is expected to pass.

Wednesday's session began with lawmakers debating the rule establishing that there will be two hours of debate on the impeachment resolution.

Afterward, the House will take up the article itself. Some representatives are expected to share stories of how they were menaced by a violent pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6 as they were certifying President-elect Joe Biden's electoral win.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., chairman of the House Rules Committee, called the Capitol rioters "traitors" and "domestic terrorists" in some of the day's first comments, emphasizing's Trump culpability in inciting the violence.

"We wouldn't be here if it weren't for the president of the United States," he said.

"The signal was unmistakable," he said. "These thugs should stage a coup so Donald Trump can hang onto power, the people's will be damned. This beacon of democracy became the site of a vicious attack.

"Rioters chanted, 'Hang Mike Pence,' as a noose and gallows were built. Capitol Police officers were beaten and sprayed with pepper spray. Attackers hunted down lawmakers to hold them hostage or worse," McGovern said.

Republican Rep. Tom Cole, who had backed Trump's call for lawmakers to reject certification of Biden's win, argued against impeachment, saying Democrats are looking to "divide us further" rather than seeking unity after the "darkest day" of Jan. 6.

McGovern replied, "We can't have unity without truth and without accountability -- and I'm not about to be lectured by people who just voted to overturn the results of a free and fair election."

Passage requires only a simple majority, or 218 votes. There are 222 Democrats in the House.

Unlike Trump's first impeachment a year ago, the new charge has support from several Republicans who have cited Trump's baseless accusations that the 2020 election was "stolen" as the catalyst for the attack on the Capitol, which killed five people.

Introduced on Monday, the article says Trump "gravely endangered" the security of the United States by inciting the mob attack.

The House on Tuesday unsuccessfully urged Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump as unfit for office.

The chamber voted 223-205 to approve the impeachment resolution, which urged Pence to convene the Cabinet and declare Trump "incapable of executing the duties of his office and to immediately exercise powers as acting president."

In a reply to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Pence said he doesn't believe removing Trump would be in "the best interest of our nation or consistent with our Constitution." He also asked the chamber to avoid an impeachment, which he argued would "further divide and inflame passions of the moment."

The timeline for when the Senate would try Trump on the charge has not been determined.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who will lose his majority leadership post when Biden is sworn into office next Wednesday, has said there would be no time for a trial and vote before the inauguration. The Senate won't return until next Tuesday.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday he's speaking with McConnell to bring the chamber back sooner for a potential trial, citing a 2004 law that allows leaders in both parties to reconvene at any time.

Schumer told reporters the Senate should come back as soon as possible to "vote to convict Donald Trump and get him out of office now before any further damage is done."

Conviction in the Senate requires a two-thirds supermajority.