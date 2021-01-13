Jan. 13 (UPI) -- President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power as head of the U.S. Agency for International Development.
Hailing her as a "crisis-tested public servant and diplomat," Biden said Power is well-suited to lead on the world stage as USAID administrator.
"Samantha Power is a world-renowned voice of conscience and moral clarity -- challenging and rallying the international community to stand up for the dignity and humanity of all people," Biden said in a statement.
"As USAID administrator, Ambassador Power will be a powerful force for lifting up the vulnerable, ushering in a new era of human progress and development, and advancing American interests globally."
Biden added that the USAID chief in his administration will be given a seat on the National Security Council -- on which Power served under former President Barack Obama as senior director for multilateral affairs and human rights.
If confirmed by the Senate, Power would oversee the government agency responsible for distributing civilian aid worldwide.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said one of Power's key duties will be "restoring and strengthening America's global leadership as a champion of democracy, human rights, and the dignity of all people."
The USAID budget was dramatically reduced under President Donald Trump, who has long accused foreign nations of not paying their share of varying humanitarian and defense costs.
Power was U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, one of the federal government's top diplomatic posts, under Obama from 2013 to 2017.
Meet President-elect Joe Biden's top adviser picks
Willliam BurnsCIA Director.
William Burns has served in the U.S. State Department through five presidential administrations,
William Burns has served in the U.S. State Department through five presidential administrations, including as U.S. ambassador to Jordan under former President Bill Clinton and ambassador to Russia under former President George W. Bush.
Merrick GarlandAttorney General.
Judge Merrick Garland (L) of the U.S. Court of Appeals was nominated by President Barack Obama to the Supreme Court in 2016 but the Senate refused to hold a confirmation hearing for him.
Jennifer GranholmEnergy Secretary.
The former two-term governor of Michigan advocated for clean energy in her state and helped the Obama administration build the multibillion-dollar bailout of Detroit's' auto manufacturers and pushed for them to invest in electric vehicles.
Deb HaalandInterior Secretary.
The congresswoman from New Mexico would be the first Native American to serve as the head of the department overseeing natural resources and tribal lands.
Pete ButtigiegTransportation Secretary.
The former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Buttigieg would be the first openly gay person in Biden's Cabinet.
Marcia FudgeHousing and Urban Development Secretary.
The Ohio representative would be the first Black woman to lead the department in decades, if confirmed.
Denis McDonoughVeterans Affairs Secretary.
McDonough served as White House chief of staff during President Barack Obama's second term. He has also worked as deputy national security adviser and chief of staff of the National Security Council.
Tom VilsackAgriculture Secretary.
Vilsack also served in this post from 2009 to 2017. He is a former governor of Iowa.
Gen. Lloyd James Austin IIISecretary of Defense.
Austin, a former U.S. commander in Iraq, would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon if confirmed by the Senate.
Xavier BecerraHealth and Human Services Secretary.
The California attorney general, shown here speaking at the Democratic National Convention in 2016, is the first Latino to be appointed to head HHS.
HHS. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Janet YellenTreasury Secretary.
The former Federal Reserve chairwoman, seen here receiving the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government in 2017, would be the first woman to head the treasury.
to head the treasury. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Antony BlinkenSecertary of State.
Blinken served as Biden's national security adviser during the Obama administration.
Alejandro MayorkasHomeland Security Secretary.
The former Citizenship and Immigration Services director speaks at a naturalization ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in 2010. Mayorkas is the first Latino to be appointed to head DHS.
Susan RiceDomestic Policy Adviser.
Rice served as national security adviser and ambassador to the United Nations in the Obama administration.
Dr. Vivek MurthySurgeon General.
Murthy will return to his role as surgeon general, a job he held during the Obama administration.
Dr. Anthony FauciDirector of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Dr. Anthony Fauci will remain in his current role that he has held in the Trump administration.
Avril HainesDirector of National Intelligence.
Haines (C) served as deputy national security adviser for counterterrorism and deputy CIA director in the Obama administration.
Linda Thomas-GreenfieldU.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.
Thomas-Greenfield (L) served as assistant secretary of state for African affairs, director-general of the U.S. Foreign Service and U.S. ambassador to Liberia in the Obama administration.
Jake SullivanNational Security Adviser.
Sullivan (2nd L), served as deputy chief of staff to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
John Kerry Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Change.
The former secretary of state has helped spearhead programming on climate change and oceans for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Ron KlainChief of Staff.
The former White House ebola response coordinator has been an adviser to Biden for decades.
Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Neera TandenOffice of Management and Budget Director.
Tanden, shown
here speaking at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, is president of
the Center for American Progress Action Fund. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Brian DeeseNational Economic Council Director.
Deese served as deputy
director on the council and the Office of Management and Budget for the Obama administration. Photo courtesy of the Biden-Harris Transition
Cedric RichmondOffice of Public Engagement Director.
Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., is former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus.