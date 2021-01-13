Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Unprecedented levels of security are going up in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to secure the city ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week -- preparation that follows last week's attack at the U.S. Capitol and threats of new violence.

Authorities installed barricades overnight in areas around the Capitol building and people approaching the area were questioned and closely guarded by various law enforcement personnel.

Advertisement

National Guard stationed at the Capitol stayed there overnight -- many of whom slept on the marble floors throughout the building, with automatic weapons at their sides, until Wednesday morning when lawmakers arrived to begin debate for a second impeachment for President Donald Trump.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a news conference Wednesday the city is blocking off streets at and around the Capitol and asked federal officials to cancel all permits for public gatherings in the days before the inauguration.

RELATED House begins debate to impeach Trump for inciting Capitol riots

"This is a major security threat and we are working to mitigate those threats," Acting Washington Metro Police Chief Robert Contee said.

Contee added Wednesday that the National Guard will have more than 20,000 troops available to Washington to protect the inauguration, expanding the number by 5,000. Their presence is a response to an FBI warning that radical Trump supporters may be plotting more violence in the coming days at the U.S. Capitol, as well as statehouses in all 50 states.

The troops responsible for security at the U.S. Capitol complex were prepared to use lethal force, if necessary, U.S. Air National Guard Capt. Chelsi Johnson told Politico late Tuesday.

RELATED Metal detectors installed at House floor following Capitol siege

Johnson added that Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has approved a request by federal and Washington authorities for armed National Guard troops to protect Capitol.

Leaders in Washington and neighboring Virginia and Maryland have asked visitors not to travel to the D.C. area, due to the heightened security and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Property rental company Airbnb also said Wednesday it is blocking and canceling all bookings in the Washington area for the week of the inauguration.