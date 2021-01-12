Capitol Hill police salute the passing of the funeral hearse on Sunday for slain Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Members of the Delaware National Guard provide security at newly erected barricades on the U.S. Capitol grounds. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
National Guard troops stand guard across from the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI. | License Photo
A CBS live footage is seen on a monitor inside a satellite truck as networks are broadcasting on the east end of the U.S Capitol on Friday, two days after Pro-Trump mobs breached the security perimeter and penetrated the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Patty Raine places roses in the security fence that wraps around the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI. | License Photo
Maryland National Guard officers protect the Senate Russell Office Building as security is increased for the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI. | License Photo
The Supreme Court is seen through a broken window of the East entrance to the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Workers clean the halls near the Senate Chamber. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A trash bin is filled with items left behind by the mob. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Powder remnants from tear gas, pepper spray and fire extinguisher is seen on a desk of telephones. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Capitol police are seen through a broken door window outside the East entrance. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A discarded gas mask is seen early Thursday on the Capitol floor. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A Capitol Police officer is seen guarding the entrance to the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. On Wednesday, protesters were seen sitting at her desk. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Damage is seen on the door windows for the East entrance to the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A U.S. Capitol employee cleans up glass from a broken window. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A cleaning crew works at vacuuming powder remnants of tear gas, pepper spray and fire extinguishers at one of the entrances. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Officers walk by as powder remnants of tear gas, pepper spray and fire extinguishers are seen on the floor of the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A statue of President Zachary Taylor is covered with plastic obscuring a red substance on the face. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Damage to a door in the U.S. Capitol is seen after an attempt to break in. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
The rioters broke through several levels of security, smashing windows and doors as they stormed the Capitol and occupied both congressional chambers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
After the building was cleared, Congress reconvened their joint session to certify Biden's victory. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
"Traitors" is scrawled on the door of the Old Supreme Court Chamber. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Damage is seen on the door windows for the East entrance to the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A Holy Bible is seen on the floor of the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A 35-year-old female Air Force veteran was shot and killed by police during the siege. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A "Don't Tread on Me Flag" is seen in a trash can. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo