Jan. 12 (UPI) -- With about a week officially left in his tenure, President Donald Trump will visit Texas on Tuesday and an area of the U.S.-Mexico border, where he's expected to talk about immigration.

Trump will visit the border town of Alamo, where the White House says he will mark the "completion of more than 400 miles of border wall."

The trip to Hidalgo County just eight days from the scheduled end of his presidency marks Trump's first in-person appearance anywhere since last Wednesday, when he spoke at an inflammatory rally near the White House and encouraged followers to go to the U.S. Capitol.

Hundreds of supporters then clashed with police on Capitol grounds and forced their way into the building, where lawmakers were certifying President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory. Five people died and Trump now faces removal from office. Monday, the House filed an article of impeachment that says Trump incited the riot.

Before moving forward with impeachment, the House will first vote Tuesday on a resolution asking Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, declaring Trump unfit for office and forcing his removal. If Pence doesn't cooperate, the House will move to impeach.

If he isn't removed at some point over the next week, Trump will depart on Jan. 20 when Biden is inaugurated.

Some Texas residents and officials have opposed Trump's visit Tuesday.

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said tensions in the Rio Grande Valley are "dangerously high" and protests are expected with both supporters and opponents of the president.

"We're hopeful that the people that are coming here are truly patriots," Cortez told KTRK-TV in Houston.

"Patriots don't destroy other parts of America and don't hurt other Americans."

Trump is scheduled to visit the section of border wall at around 2 p.m. CST.