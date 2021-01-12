Jan. 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump visited a section of the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Tuesday to mark the completion of 450 miles of border wall.
Speaking in the border town of Alamo, Trump hailed the physical border barrier as "one of the largest infrastructure projects in the history of our country" while touting his administration's immigration policy changes.
"Through the landmark reforms we have put into place we have ended immigration chaos and reestablished American sovereignty," Trump said.
President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to undo many of Trump's policies, including halting the construction of the border wall.
"We can't let the next administration even think about taking it down, if you can believe that," Trump warned. "I don't think that will happen. I think when you see what it does and how it's so important to our country nobody's going to be touching it."
The trip to Hidalgo County just eight days from the scheduled end of his presidency marks Trump's first scheduled in-person appearance since Wednesday, when he spoke at an inflammatory rally near the White House and encouraged followers to go to the U.S. Capitol.
He addressed the siege of the Capitol building by his supporters as they sought to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election.
"As I have consistently said throughout my administration, we believe in respecting America's history and traditions, not tearing them down. We believe in the rule of law, not in violence or rioting," he said.
Five people died in the Capitol attack and Trump now faces removal from office. Monday, the House filed an article of impeachment that says he verbally incited the riot.
Trump also called for "peace and calm" amid the presidential transition.
"Now is the time for our nation to heal," he said.
Earlier in the day he said he doesn't want to see violent clashes ahead of Biden's inauguration next week.
"I want no violence," Trump said.
He also criticized efforts by Congress to remove him from office, through impeachment or the 25th Amendment, saying "the 25th Amendment is of zero risk to me."
Before moving forward with impeachment, the House will first vote Tuesday on a resolution asking Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, declaring Trump unfit for office and forcing his removal. If Pence doesn't cooperate, the House will move to impeach.
If he isn't removed at some point over the next week, Trump will depart on Jan. 20 when Biden is inaugurated.
Some Texas residents and officials opposed Trump's visit Tuesday.
Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said tensions in the Rio Grande Valley are "dangerously high" and protests were expected with both supporters and opponents of the president.
"We're hopeful that the people that are coming here are truly patriots," Cortez told KTRK-TV in Houston.
"Patriots don't destroy other parts of America and don't hurt other Americans.".
Siege aftermath: damage to historic U.S. Capitol
Capitol Hill police salute the passing of the funeral hearse on Sunday for slain Officer Brian Sicknick, who died in the rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Members of the Delaware National Guard provide security at newly erected barricades on the U.S. Capitol grounds. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
National Guard troops stand guard across from the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI. | License Photo
A CBS live footage is seen on a monitor inside a satellite truck as networks are broadcasting on the east end of the U.S Capitol on Friday, two days after Pro-Trump mobs breached the security perimeter and penetrated the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Patty Raine places roses in the security fence that wraps around the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI. | License Photo
Maryland National Guard officers protect the Senate Russell Office Building as security is increased for the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI. | License Photo
The Supreme Court is seen through a broken window of the East entrance to the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Workers clean the halls near the Senate Chamber. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A trash bin is filled with items left behind by the mob. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Powder remnants from tear gas, pepper spray and fire extinguisher is seen on a desk of telephones. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Capitol police are seen through a broken door window outside the East entrance. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A discarded gas mask is seen early Thursday on the Capitol floor. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A Capitol Police officer is seen guarding the entrance to the office of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. On Wednesday, protesters were seen sitting at her desk. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Damage is seen on the door windows for the East entrance to the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A U.S. Capitol employee cleans up glass from a broken window. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A cleaning crew works at vacuuming powder remnants of tear gas, pepper spray and fire extinguishers at one of the entrances. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Officers walk by as powder remnants of tear gas, pepper spray and fire extinguishers are seen on the floor of the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A statue of President Zachary Taylor is covered with plastic obscuring a red substance on the face. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Damage to a door in the U.S. Capitol is seen after an attempt to break in. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
The rioters broke through several levels of security, smashing windows and doors as they stormed the Capitol and occupied both congressional chambers. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
After the building was cleared, Congress reconvened their joint session to certify Biden's victory. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
"Traitors" is scrawled on the door of the Old Supreme Court Chamber. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Damage is seen on the door windows for the East entrance to the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A Holy Bible is seen on the floor of the Capitol. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A 35-year-old female Air Force veteran was shot and killed by police during the siege. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
A "Don't Tread on Me Flag" is seen in a trash can. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo