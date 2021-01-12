Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Before traveling to Texas, where he'll visit a section of the U.S.-Mexico border, President Donald Trump said Tuesday he doesn't want to see violent clashes ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week.

Speaking in his first public remarks in almost a week, Trump spoke briefly to reporters at the White House. He was asked about potential for violence and armed protests, and his radical supporters who attacked the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.

"I want no violence," Trump said.

He also criticized efforts by Congress to remove him from office, through impeachment or the 25th Amendment.

In Texas, Trump will visit the border town of Alamo, where the White House says he will mark the "completion of more than 400 miles of border wall."

The trip to Hidalgo County just eight days from the scheduled end of his presidency marks Trump's first scheduled in-person appearance since last Wednesday, when he spoke at an inflammatory rally near the White House and encouraged followers to go to the U.S. Capitol.

Five people died in the Capitol attack and Trump now faces removal from office. Monday, the House filed an article of impeachment that says he verbally incited the riot.

Before moving forward with impeachment, the House will first vote Tuesday on a resolution asking Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, declaring Trump unfit for office and forcing his removal. If Pence doesn't cooperate, the House will move to impeach.

If he isn't removed at some point over the next week, Trump will depart on Jan. 20 when Biden is inaugurated.

Some Texas residents and officials have opposed Trump's visit Tuesday.

RELATED Capitol Police officer who responded to Wednesday riot dies while off duty

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez said tensions in the Rio Grande Valley are "dangerously high" and protests are expected with both supporters and opponents of the president.

"We're hopeful that the people that are coming here are truly patriots," Cortez told KTRK-TV in Houston.

"Patriots don't destroy other parts of America and don't hurt other Americans."

Trump is scheduled to visit the section of border wall at around 2 p.m. CST.