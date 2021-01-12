Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Sheldon Adelson, a Las Vegas casino magnate and Republican megadonor, has died at the age of 87, his family and company said Tuesday.

The prominent gambling and entertainment figure died at his Malibu, Calif., home on Monday night.

Adelson's company, Las Vegas Sands, said Tuesday he died of complications from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was worth about $35 billion at the time of his death, according to Forbes.

Adelson started a trade magazine for data communications firms at the dawn of the personal computer era in the 1970s and later launched the Computer Dealers Exposition, or Comdex, in 1979.

Adelson eventually bought Las Vegas' iconic Sands Hotel and built a convention center to host his events. He ultimately had the Sands Hotel razed and erected the Venetian Resort and Casino in its place.

Politically conservative, Adelson gave millions over the years to Republican candidates and conservative causes.

Adelson supported the campaign of former President George W. Bush and was a top donor to the conservative advocacy group Freedom Watch. Nearly every GOP presidential candidate has sought his support during their White House bids.

"Sheldon battled his way out of a tough Boston neighborhood to build a successful enterprise that loyally employed tens of thousands -- and entertained millions," Bush said in a statement Tuesday.

"He was an American patriot and a strong supporter of Israel ... a generous benefactor of charitable causes, especially medical research and Jewish heritage education."

Sheldon also supported conservative causes in Israel, including moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, which occurred in 2017.