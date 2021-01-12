Jan. 12 (UPI) -- The House reconvenes Tuesday morning to take up Democratic efforts to remove President Donald Trump from office, either by impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment.

The chamber, which convenes at 9 a.m. EST, is expected to vote on a resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to declare Trump unfit for office under the 25th Amendment.

If Pence does not comply, the House will vote on a single article of impeachment that was introduced on Monday, which charges Trump with inciting the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol last week.

House Democratic leader Steny Hoyer said the vote on impeachment is expected Wednesday, after Pence is given 24 hours to respond.

A vote on the "Raskin Resolution," which asks Pence to convene the Trump administration Cabinet and declare that he's "incapable of executing the duties of his office and to immediately exercise powers as acting president," is expected sometime Tuesday afternoon or evening.

Pence has so far not indicated that he will try to have Trump removed under the amendment.

Hoyer said that if the impeachment resolution is ultimately passed by the House, it should immediately be transmitted to the Senate for trial -- which would be Trump's second. He was impeached by the House and acquitted in the Senate a year ago on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress relating to conduct with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Some Democrats have raised the idea of delaying the trial in the Senate, which will soon be under Democratic control, for 100 days to allow the chamber to concentrate on passing his early legislative agenda and confirming his Cabinet choices.

President-elect Joe Biden said Monday it's possible the Senate could accomplish both immediately.

"The question is whether or not, for example, if the House moves forward ... with the impeachment and sends it over to the Senate, whether or not we can bifurcate this," he told reporters in Delaware.

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said a trial could be held without disrupting Biden's agenda.

"We're going to have to do several things at once but we've got to move the agenda as well," he told The Buffalo News. "Yes, we've got to do both."