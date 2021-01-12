The EPA is a propulsion-assisted electric pallet developed to move goods more efficiently over short distances and reduce physical touchpoints and physical strain on labor force. Photo courtesy of GM

FedEx is slated to be the first customer of the BrightDrop EV600, and start receiving vehicles later this year. Photo courtesy of GM

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- General Motors introduced Tuesday a new commercial business unit, called BrightDrop, with new electric products to help businesses deliver goods efficiently.

The first product to rollout early this year in the new unit will be the BrightDrop EP1, a propulsion-assisted, electric pallet, which can move goods from the delivery vehicle to the customer's front door with the goal of reducing touch points, costs, and physical strain on delivery drivers, according to a GM statement. Some features include built-in electric hub motors with adjustable speed up to 3 mph, ability to maneuver in tight spaces, and payload capacity of 200 pounds.

Advertisement

An EP1 pilot program has already been completed in partnership with FedEx couriers who said that "the EP1s were easy to maneuver and reduced physical strain."

The second product, the EV600, an all-electric commercial delivery van, is set to start rolling out by the end of the year and become more widely available by early 2022, GM said.

FedEx will receive the first 500 EV600 vans, Pam Fletcher, vice president of global innovation, who will oversee the new division, said.

Fletcher added that the EV600 will be the first commercial vehicle with GM's next-generation Ultium battery system with estimated range of up to 250 miles on a full charge.

Along with reducing the carbon footprint, the EV600 also features "a range of advanced safety and convenience features more common in consumer electric vehicles," GM noted.

"BrightDrop offers a smarter way to deliver goods and services," GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. "We are building on our significant expertise in electrification, mobility applications, telematics and fleet management, with a new one-stop-shop solution for commercial customers to move goods in a better, more sustainable way."

On Friday, GM announced that it had changed its logo with the tagline, "Everybody In," to highlight the that the new movement towards electric vehicles with zero emissions is "inclusive and accessible."

The Detroit-based multinational corporation said it has made $27 billion in investments into electric and automated vehicle products through 2025 and plans to launch 30 new EVS globally by the end of 2025.