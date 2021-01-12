Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Americans spent close to $200 billion online during the holiday shopping season, a new industry analytics report said Tuesday.

Adobe Analytics, which traditionally tracks sales during the holidays, said in its report that American shoppers spent $188.2 billion on digital sales.

Advertisement

Adobe said year-to-year revenue growth increased by 32%.

The company said online shoppers spent more than $1 billion every day during the holiday season, including Christmas Eve. The season saw a daily spending average of $3 billion, for the first time. More than $10 billion was spent on Cyber Monday, the Monday following Thanksgiving, alone.

Between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday in 2020, online sales growth was 21% compared to 2019. Online sales in November surpassed $100 billion for the first time, Adobe said.

"In light of the pandemic, digital has become the primary way for people to connect, work, be entertained and shop," Taylor Schreiner, director of Adobe Digital Insights, said.

"Now, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise and more stringent lock-down measures return, online spending is expected to stay elevated, at least for the early part of 2021."

Abode said more than 50% of digital sales on Christmas Day were made on smartphones.

The report says home improvement products and consumer electronics showed strong revenues during the season, while jewelry and apparel saw slower growth.