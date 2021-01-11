Watch Live
House introduces article of impeachment, resolution to remove Trump from office
House to consider 25th Amendment resolution Monday
Capitol Police officer who responded to Wednesday riot dies while off duty
Pro-Trump social app Parler offline after Amazon cuts ties over Capitol attack
4 dead, including gunman, in Chicago shooting spree
Democrats expected to move toward impeachment, 25th Amendment Monday
