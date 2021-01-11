Jan. 11 (UPI) -- For the sixth day in a row on Sunday, there were more than 200,000 new COVID-19 cases in the United States and close to 2,000 related deaths, according to updated data.

The new data from researchers at Johns Hopkins University Monday show 216,000 new cases nationwide. That daily national count has exceeded 200,000 for almost a week straight and for nine out of the first 10 days of 2021.

Advertisement

There were an additional 1,800 coronavirus deaths in the United States on Sunday, according to the data.

Figures reported on Mondays frequently are lower due to slower reporting during the weekend.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 22.42 million coronavirus cases nationwide and about 374,500 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to receive his second vaccine dose on Monday, transition officials said.

Biden will publicly receive the booster shot, as he did with the first dose, to demonstrate confidence in its effectiveness, spokeswoman Jen Psaki said last week.

Also Monday, the head of Gilead Sciences, which makes the coronavirus treatment remdesivir, said he expects the drug to be effective against mutated variants of COVID-19, which were first identified last month in Britain and South Africa.

Gilead CEO Daniel O'Day told CNBC the company is presently testing remdesivir on the new strains.

"Remdesivir works at the source in the cell where the virus replicates, and what we know is in these new variants, that part of the cell is not changing at all, in fact," he said.

Other COVID-19 updates Monday: