Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Monday rejected efforts to quickly challenge the President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election, the latest and perhaps the final legal challenge to fail in the courts.

The high court refused to fast-track multiple challenges, including one that questions election procedures in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, which both were carried by Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The justices also denied similar requests for lawsuits filed by conspiracy-fueled attorneys L. Lin Wood and Sidney Powell that challenged the outcomes in Michigan and Georgia, two other key states the Biden-Harris ticket won.

The high court also refused to expedite a challenge from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward.

The court did not comment on its decisions and noted no dissent. Justices could consider the cases later but would not likely hear them until October, nine months after Biden and Harris are sworn into office.

Monday's were the latest in a long list of pro-Trump challenges opposing Biden's victory to be thrown out in federal courts.

Further, some who have been targeted by conspiracists affiliated with Trump's campaign have begun to fight back. Dominion Voting Systems has sued Powell for more than $1.3 billion in damages in Washington, D.C., federal court.

For weeks after Election Day, Powell railed against the company, without evidence, with accusations that its systems deleted votes for Trump.

The company said Powell repeatedly pushed debunked conspiracy theories about the company, including one that claimed former and deceased Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez rigged the U.S. election, via Dominion Voting Systems, for Biden.

Last month, the Supreme Court unanimously rejected an unfounded lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that sought to overturn the results in four other states that were carried by Biden.