Jan. 11 (UPI) -- House Democrats on Monday will advance efforts to remove President Donald Trump from office by offering a resolution giving Vice President Mike Pence one day to invoke the 25th Amendment and introducing articles of impeachment.

Momentum for removing the president either through the 25th Amendment or a second impeachment grew over the weekend as lawmakers prepared to return to Washington, D.C., five days after a violent mob stormed the Capitol after attending an inflammatory rally by Trump and allies in front of the White House.

House Democrats are expected to introduce at least one article of impeachment on Monday, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said late Sunday the chamber wouldn't vote on it until at least Tuesday, after giving Pence 24 hours to pursue the 25th Amendment option.

Five people died as a result of Wednesday's insurrection as Congress met to certify the Electoral College victory of President-elect Joe Biden. The attack was fueled by Trump's exhortations for his supporters to "fight" a rally earlier in the day.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., on Monday will request unanimous consent to bring up a resolution calling on Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment declaring Trump "incapable of executing the duties of his office."

The "Raskin Resolution" urges Pence to "convene and mobilize the principal officers of the executive departments of the Cabinet," "activate the amendment" and "immediately exercise powers as acting president."

It is unlikely Democrats will receive unanimous consent for the resolution -- and it will almost certainly be blocked by Trump's allies in the House. In that case, their plan is to bring it to a floor vote on Tuesday, Pelosi wrote in a letter to colleagues late Sunday.

"We are calling on the vice president to respond within 24 hours," she wrote.

Asking Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment has support among both congressional Democrats and Republicans, but the vice president's willingness to do so is unknown. Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Pence hasn't responded to requests to discuss the possibility with them.

Should Pence decline, the House could vote on at least one article of impeachment as soon as Wednesday, House Majority Whip James Clyburn said.

If the House votes to impeach Trump for a second time, a trial in the Senate would likely be two or three months away -- a strategy to enable Biden to focus on other time sensitive matters, like the coronavirus pandemic and confirmation for his Cabinet nominees.